The Denver Nuggets (16-9) face the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES

ALT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Nets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)

Nets (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

The Nets (17-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 33.9% more often than the Nuggets (10-15-0) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over the total 52.2% of the time this season (12 out of 23). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (12 out of 25).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 14-7, while the Nets are 5-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, the Nuggets are putting up 114.2 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are giving up 110.9 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).

Denver is 11th in the NBA with 44.4 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.6 assists per game.

Denver is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 11.9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

With 11.6 treys per game, the Nuggets rank 24th in the NBA. They sport a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 13th in the league.

