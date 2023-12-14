The Denver Nuggets (16-9) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ALT and YES.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES

ALT and YES Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 114.2 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Nets outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113.9 per contest, 17th in NBA) and have a +70 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 231.1 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 224.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has covered 10 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 27.5 -115 27.2 Jamal Murray 20.5 -128 18.5 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 -105 17.0 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -111 12.9

Nuggets and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +225 - Nets +25000 +12500 -

