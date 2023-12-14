Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Mesa County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mead High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Palisade, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delta High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Fruita, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Creek High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Palisade, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mead High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montezuma-Cortez High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Palisade, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
