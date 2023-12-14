Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Collins High School at Laramie High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Fort Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Fort Morgan, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conservatory Green High School at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Timnath, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell County High School at Resurrection Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
