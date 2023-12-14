Keenan Allen against the Las Vegas Raiders pass defense and Robert Spillane is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Chargers play the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 170.9 13.1 3 25 8.72

Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen's 1,243 receiving yards (95.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 108 catches on 150 targets with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Los Angeles' air attack has been consistently moving the chains, with 3,098 passing yards this season (10th-most in NFL).

On offense, the Chargers are scoring 21.7 points per game (16th in NFL) and 334.3 yards per game (17th).

Los Angeles has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 37.1 times game, which is fourth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Chargers have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 64 times, which ranks them fifth in the league.

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 115 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Las Vegas is allowing the 10th-fewest yards in the NFL at 207.7 per game (2,700 total passing yards against).

The Raiders' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the league, at 19.9 per game.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 150 38 Def. Targets Receptions 108 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1243 115 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95.6 8.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 396 6.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 3.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

