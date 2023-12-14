Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Jefferson County, Colorado today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golden High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13

12:00 AM MT on December 13 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pomona High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14

3:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Castle View High School at Arvada West High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14

4:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver West High School at Arvada High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14

5:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Golden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14

6:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie High School at Pomona High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14

6:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Vail Mountain School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleview Christian School at Addenbrooke Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Arvada High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheat Ridge High School at Lakewood High School