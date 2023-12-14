Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Garfield County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheyenne East High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basalt High School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
