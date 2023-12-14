Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fremont County, Colorado today? We have what you need here.
Fremont County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canon City High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
- Location: Farmington, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
