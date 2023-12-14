The Texas State Bobcats (5-3) play the Denver Pioneers (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

Denver vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers score an average of 61.3 points per game, five more points than the 56.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

Denver is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

Texas State has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.

The 67.5 points per game the Bobcats put up are just 4.1 more points than the Pioneers allow (63.4).

Texas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Denver is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.

This season the Bobcats are shooting 40.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Pioneers concede.

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56)

13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56) Jojo Jones: 12.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

12.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Makayla Minett: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 53.8 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 53.8 FG% Emily Counsel: 11.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

11.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Angelina Robles: 6.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

