Denver vs. Texas State December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Texas State Bobcats (5-3) will meet the Denver Pioneers (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Denver vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Denver Players to Watch
- Emma Smith: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jojo Jones: 12.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makayla Minett: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Emily Counsel: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Angelina Robles: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Niah Henson: 11.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gara Beth Self: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
