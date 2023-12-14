Thursday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) and Denver Pioneers (2-6) at Strahan Arena has a projected final score of 67-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Pioneers won their most recent matchup 74-52 against Stetson on Saturday.

Denver vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Denver vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 67, Denver 56

Other Summit Predictions

Denver Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' signature win this season came in a 67-51 victory over the North Alabama Lions on November 10.

Denver has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56)

13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56) Jojo Jones: 12.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

12.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Makayla Minett: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 53.8 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 53.8 FG% Emily Counsel: 11.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

11.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Angelina Robles: 6.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (posting 61.3 points per game, 260th in college basketball, while giving up 63.4 per contest, 173rd in college basketball) and have a -17 scoring differential.

At home the Pioneers are putting up 63 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging away (59.5).

Denver concedes 65.5 points per game at home, and 61.3 on the road.

