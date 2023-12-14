Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Denver County, Colorado? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM MT on December 13
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbine High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Machebeuf High School at Manitou Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Manitou Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver West High School at Arvada High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy High School at Manual High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Dakota Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver School of Science and Technology at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bruce Randolph School at Skyview Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conservatory Green High School at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Timnath, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.