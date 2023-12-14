Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium, where they'll be up against Asante Samuel Jr. and the Los Angeles Chargers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Raiders pass catchers' matchup against the Chargers' pass defense, continue reading.

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 110.7 8.5 22 76 9.01

Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' team-high 867 yards as a receiver have come on 76 receptions (out of 128 targets) with four touchdowns.

In the air, Las Vegas is 22nd in passing yards in the NFL with 2,562, or 197.1 per game.

The Raiders' scoring average on offense is only 15.5 points per game, 28th in the league.

Las Vegas is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.4 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Raiders have thrown the ball 49 times this year, placing them 19th in the league.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 54 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles is struggling this season, with 3,405 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 23rd with 19 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Chargers have ceded 282 points, ranking 17th in the league with 21.7 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 29th in the NFL with 4,876 total yards allowed (375.1 per contest).

Los Angeles has allowed five players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 128 73 Def. Targets Receptions 76 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.4 46 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 867 54 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.7 4.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 258 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

