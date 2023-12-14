Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bent County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bent County, Colorado. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bent County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Las Animas High School at Swink High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Swink, CO
- Conference: Santa Fe
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.