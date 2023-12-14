Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Arapahoe County, Colorado today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbine High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Thurston High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM PT on December 14
- Location: University Place, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Dakota Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Englewood High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.