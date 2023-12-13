Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:17 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Wednesday's college basketball slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Arizona Wildcats.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium
- Location: Princeton, New Jersey
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Princeton
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UIC Flames vs. Green Bay Phoenix
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kress Events Center
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to Watch UIC vs. Green Bay
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Alabama State Hornets vs. Auburn Tigers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Neville Arena
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
How to Watch Alabama State vs. Auburn
- TV: SEC Network +
No. 5 Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: McKale Center
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
