Wednesday's college basketball slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Arizona Wildcats.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Jadwin Gymnasium Location: Princeton, New Jersey

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Princeton

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Jadwin Gymnasium Location: Princeton, New Jersey

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Princeton

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Jadwin Gymnasium Location: Princeton, New Jersey

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Princeton

TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Jadwin Gymnasium Location: Princeton, New Jersey

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Princeton

TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UIC Flames vs. Green Bay Phoenix

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kress Events Center

Kress Events Center Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch UIC vs. Green Bay

Northwestern Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Northwestern Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul

TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Alabama State Hornets vs. Auburn Tigers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Location: Auburn, Alabama

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Auburn

TV: SEC Network +

No. 5 Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona Wildcats

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Location: Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Pac-12 Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 5 Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona Wildcats

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Location: Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona

TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo