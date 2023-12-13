Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Valeri Nichushkin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- In nine of 26 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Nichushkin has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.
- Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Nichushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|25:50
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|27:28
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:55
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|27:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|23:42
|Away
|L 4-3
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
