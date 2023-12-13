For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Valeri Nichushkin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

In nine of 26 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Nichushkin has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.

Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Flames 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:28 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:55 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 27:21 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:45 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 1 1 23:42 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.