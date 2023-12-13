Will Sam Malinski light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Malinski stats and insights

Malinski is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

Malinski has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

