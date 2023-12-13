In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ryan Johansen to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

Johansen has scored in seven of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He has a 19.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:05 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:14 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:29 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:45 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

