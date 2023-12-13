Wondering about who will, and will not, be playing on Wednesday in the NBA? A full injury report for every team is available in this article, so continue reading.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Suns vs. Nets Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on AZFamily and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Josh Okogie, SG: Out (Hip), Nassir Little, PF: Questionable (Concussion), Grayson Allen, SG: Out (Groin)

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead, SF: Out (Foot)

Jazz vs. Knicks Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on KJZZ and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: John Collins, PF: Out (Illness), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Questionable (Hamstring), Walker Kessler, C: Questionable (Foot)

Knicks Injuries: Immanuel Quickley, PG: Questionable (Knee), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out (Ankle)

