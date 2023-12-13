Will Miles Wood Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Miles Wood score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Wood stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Wood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Wood has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Wood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|15:23
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
