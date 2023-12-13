Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Drouin against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Drouin has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 13:27 on the ice per game.

Drouin has a goal in three of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Drouin has a point in six of 26 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Drouin has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Drouin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Drouin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Drouin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 3 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

