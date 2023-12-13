Can we anticipate Jack Johnson scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:02 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

