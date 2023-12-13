Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Fredrik Olofsson to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- Olofsson has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
- Olofsson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 5-2
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
