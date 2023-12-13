If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Douglas County, Colorado, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Horizon High School at Highlands Ranch High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 13

6:00 PM MT on December 13 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Overland High School at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13

7:00 PM MT on December 13 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School at Colorado Academy