Will Devon Toews Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Devon Toews to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Toews stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.
Toews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|26:10
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|27:11
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|27:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|27:18
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|26:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:49
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
