The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) are slightly favored when they host the Boston Bruins (18-5-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils are -120 on the moneyline to win, while the Bruins have +100 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Devils vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Devils vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Devils vs Bruins Additional Info
Devils vs. Bruins Betting Trends
- Boston has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 26 games this season.
- The Devils are 12-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of its games).
- Boston has played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and won that game.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+130)
|4.5 (-111)
|Luke Hughes
|0.5 (+165)
|0.5 (+120)
|-
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+280)
|0.5 (+140)
|-
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Brad Marchand
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+150)
|2.5 (-175)
|David Pastrnak
|0.5 (-200)
|1.5 (-105)
|4.5 (-154)
|Charlie Coyle
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (-118)
|1.5 (-175)
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|3-6
|5-5-0
|6.7
|3.30
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.30
|3.10
|5
|18.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|4-5
|6-4-0
|6.0
|3.10
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.10
|3.10
|6
|21.4%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bruins Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|3-6
|5-5-0
|6.7
|3.30
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.30
|3.10
|5
|18.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|4-5
|6-4-0
|6.0
|3.10
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.10
|3.10
|6
|21.4%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.