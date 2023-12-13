The Denver Pioneers (6-4) meet the BYU Cougars (8-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Denver vs. BYU Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

24 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Touko Tainamo: 18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaxon Brenchley: 9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Carr: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK DeAndre Craig: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Spencer Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trevin Knell: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Richie Saunders: 10.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Waterman: 10 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Denver vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 8th 89.3 Points Scored 83.2 41st 8th 60.6 Points Allowed 76.5 297th 5th 45.2 Rebounds 39.4 70th 32nd 12 Off. Rebounds 10.3 94th 2nd 12.2 3pt Made 8.4 102nd 3rd 21.3 Assists 13.6 176th 48th 9.9 Turnovers 8.8 13th

