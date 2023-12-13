Denver vs. BYU December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (6-4) meet the BYU Cougars (8-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Denver vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: BYU (-27.5)
- Total: 157.5
- TV: ESPN+
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
- Spencer Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Richie Saunders: 10.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 10 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Denver vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|8th
|89.3
|Points Scored
|83.2
|41st
|8th
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|297th
|5th
|45.2
|Rebounds
|39.4
|70th
|32nd
|12
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|94th
|2nd
|12.2
|3pt Made
|8.4
|102nd
|3rd
|21.3
|Assists
|13.6
|176th
|48th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|8.8
|13th
