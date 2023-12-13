The Denver Pioneers (6-4) meet the BYU Cougars (8-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Denver vs. BYU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Players to Watch

  • Tommy Bruner: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Touko Tainamo: 18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaxon Brenchley: 9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Carr: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Craig: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

  • Spencer Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trevin Knell: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Richie Saunders: 10.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Noah Waterman: 10 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank
8th 89.3 Points Scored 83.2 41st
8th 60.6 Points Allowed 76.5 297th
5th 45.2 Rebounds 39.4 70th
32nd 12 Off. Rebounds 10.3 94th
2nd 12.2 3pt Made 8.4 102nd
3rd 21.3 Assists 13.6 176th
48th 9.9 Turnovers 8.8 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.