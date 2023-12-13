Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Denver County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gilpin County High School at Denver Waldorf School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D'Evelyn High School at Montview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran High School at Colorado Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Denver, CO
- Conference: Metropolitan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monarch High School at Denver South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
