The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Denver County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gilpin County High School at Denver Waldorf School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 13

6:00 PM MT on December 13 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School at Abraham Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13

7:00 PM MT on December 13 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

D'Evelyn High School at Montview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13

7:00 PM MT on December 13 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School at Colorado Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13

7:00 PM MT on December 13 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Conference: Metropolitan

Metropolitan How to Stream: Watch Here

Monarch High School at Denver South High School