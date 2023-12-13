The BYU Cougars (8-1) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Denver Pioneers (6-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the BYU vs. Denver matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Denver vs. BYU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Denver vs. BYU Betting Trends

Denver has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

BYU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

So far this season, just two of the Cougars games have hit the over.

