The No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) will host the Denver Pioneers (6-4) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Denver vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
  • Denver has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers rank 92nd.
  • The Pioneers put up an average of 83.2 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 60.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Denver is 6-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Denver put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.
  • At home, the Pioneers conceded 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 79.1.
  • Denver made more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Idaho W 67-65 ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Colorado College W 90-66 Hamilton Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Colorado State L 90-80 Moby Arena
12/13/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/18/2023 Adams State - Hamilton Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Northern New Mexico - Hamilton Gymnasium

