How to Watch Denver vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) will host the Denver Pioneers (6-4) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Denver vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- Denver has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers rank 92nd.
- The Pioneers put up an average of 83.2 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 60.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Denver is 6-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Denver put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.
- At home, the Pioneers conceded 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 79.1.
- Denver made more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 67-65
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado College
|W 90-66
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 90-80
|Moby Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/18/2023
|Adams State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.