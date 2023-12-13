The No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) will host the Denver Pioneers (6-4) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Denver vs. BYU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

Denver has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers rank 92nd.

The Pioneers put up an average of 83.2 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 60.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Denver is 6-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Denver put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

At home, the Pioneers conceded 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 79.1.

Denver made more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule