Wednesday's game between the No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) and Denver Pioneers (6-4) at Marriott Center has a projected final score of 88-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored BYU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 13.

According to our computer prediction, Denver should cover the spread, which is listed at 27.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 157.5 over/under.

Denver vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Denver vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 88, Denver 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. BYU

Pick ATS: Denver (+27.5)



Denver (+27.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



BYU is 7-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Denver's 3-4-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Cougars' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Pioneers' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 172.5 points per game, 15 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers put up 83.2 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per outing (297th in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Denver grabs 39.4 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) while conceding 35.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Denver hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 38.2% from deep (41st in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game at 32.9%.

Denver and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pioneers commit 8.8 per game (13th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (344th in college basketball).

