Cale Makar Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Sabres - December 13
The Colorado Avalanche, Cale Makar among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Does a wager on Makar intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Cale Makar vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)
Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info
Makar Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 22:40 on the ice per game.
- In eight of 26 games this year, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 18 of 26 games this season, Makar has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.
- Makar has an assist in 17 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.
- The implied probability is 71.4% that Makar goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 60.6% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Makar Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|26
|Games
|3
|36
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|0
|28
|Assists
|3
