Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Sabres on December 13, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Rasmus Dahlin and others in the Colorado Avalanche-Buffalo Sabres matchup at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Sabres Additional Info
|Avalanche vs. Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs. Sabres Prediction
|Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Sabres
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
MacKinnon is Colorado's top contributor with 39 points. He has 12 goals and 27 assists this season.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Cale Makar has picked up 36 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 28 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Mikko Rantanen's 34 points this season have come via 13 goals and 21 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Dahlin has totaled seven goals and 16 assists in 28 games for Buffalo, good for 23 points.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Casey Mittelstadt has racked up 22 points this season, with six goals and 16 assists.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.