Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Rasmus Dahlin and others in the Colorado Avalanche-Buffalo Sabres matchup at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

MacKinnon is Colorado's top contributor with 39 points. He has 12 goals and 27 assists this season.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Dec. 7 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 1 2 3 5 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 2

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Cale Makar has picked up 36 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 28 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 3 0 0 0 0

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Mikko Rantanen's 34 points this season have come via 13 goals and 21 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Dahlin has totaled seven goals and 16 assists in 28 games for Buffalo, good for 23 points.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 1 1 2 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 3

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Casey Mittelstadt has racked up 22 points this season, with six goals and 16 assists.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 0

