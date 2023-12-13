Avalanche vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT. The Avalanche took down the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-190)
|Sabres (+155)
|7
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have put together a 16-10 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Colorado has a record of 5-4 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 65.5%.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 15 of 28 games this season.
Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction
|Avalanche vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Sabres
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|99 (4th)
|Goals
|84 (20th)
|86 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|95 (25th)
|20 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (25th)
|14 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (13th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests, Colorado has two wins against the spread and is 5-3-2 overall.
- Four of Colorado's past 10 contests went over.
- The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 1.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 99 this season.
- The Avalanche rank 16th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (86 total) in league play.
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +13.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.