The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT. The Avalanche took down the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-190) Sabres (+155) 7 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have put together a 16-10 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado has a record of 5-4 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 65.5%.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 15 of 28 games this season.

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 99 (4th) Goals 84 (20th) 86 (16th) Goals Allowed 95 (25th) 20 (11th) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (13th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Colorado has two wins against the spread and is 5-3-2 overall.

Four of Colorado's past 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 1.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 99 this season.

The Avalanche rank 16th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (86 total) in league play.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +13.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.