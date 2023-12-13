Avalanche vs. Sabres December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin will be two of the best players to watch when these squads face off on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-190)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: TNT,Max,ALT
Avalanche Players to Watch
- MacKinnon is one of Colorado's leading contributors (39 points), via collected 12 goals and 27 assists.
- Through 26 games, Cale Makar has scored eight goals and picked up 28 assists.
- Mikko Rantanen's total of 34 points is via 13 goals and 21 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 3-2-1. He has given up 16 goals (2.75 goals against average) and made 165 saves.
Sabres Players to Watch
- Dahlin has totaled seven goals (0.2 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.6 per game), taking 2.6 shots per game and shooting 9.3%. This places him among the leaders for Buffalo with 23 total points (0.8 per game).
- With 22 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 16 assists through 29 games, Casey Mittelstadt is crucial for Buffalo's attack.
- This season, Buffalo's Jeff Skinner has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Eric Comrie has an .862 save percentage (67th in the league), with 144 total saves, while allowing 23 goals (4.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-5-0 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|4th
|3.54
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|24th
|12th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|21st
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|30.4
|15th
|8th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|11th
|19th
|18.69%
|Power Play %
|13.95%
|26th
|7th
|85.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.72%
|11th
