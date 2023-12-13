The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin will be two of the best players to watch when these squads face off on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon is one of Colorado's leading contributors (39 points), via collected 12 goals and 27 assists.

Through 26 games, Cale Makar has scored eight goals and picked up 28 assists.

Mikko Rantanen's total of 34 points is via 13 goals and 21 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 3-2-1. He has given up 16 goals (2.75 goals against average) and made 165 saves.

Sabres Players to Watch

Dahlin has totaled seven goals (0.2 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.6 per game), taking 2.6 shots per game and shooting 9.3%. This places him among the leaders for Buffalo with 23 total points (0.8 per game).

With 22 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 16 assists through 29 games, Casey Mittelstadt is crucial for Buffalo's attack.

This season, Buffalo's Jeff Skinner has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) this season.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has an .862 save percentage (67th in the league), with 144 total saves, while allowing 23 goals (4.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-5-0 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.9 24th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.28 21st 9th 32.3 Shots 30.4 15th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 19th 18.69% Power Play % 13.95% 26th 7th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 81.72% 11th

