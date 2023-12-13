The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Avalanche took down the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

The Avalanche's offense has put up 30 goals in their last 10 outings, while conceding 29 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into six power-play goals (16.7%). They are 5-3-2 in those contests.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Wednesday's hockey game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-200)

Avalanche (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 17-9-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime matchups.

Colorado has seven points (3-2-1) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 20 times, and are 16-2-2 in those games (to register 34 points).

In the 13 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 12-1-0 to register 24 points.

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-4-1 to register 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.9 24th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.28 21st 9th 32.3 Shots 30.4 15th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 19th 18.69% Power Play % 13.95% 26th 7th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 81.72% 11th

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

