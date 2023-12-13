The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) have -190 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3), who have +155 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 12 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are 16-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Sabres have six wins in the 19 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Colorado has put together a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

Buffalo has a record of 3-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nathan MacKinnon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-120) 4.5 (-120) Mikko Rantanen 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+110) 3.5 (-118) Cale Makar 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (-167)

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 2-8 4-5-1 6.4 3.00 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.00 2.90 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.5 3.00 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.00 3.30 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

