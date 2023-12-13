The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) will host the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) on Wednesday, with both teams coming off a victory in their last game.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Sabres Avalanche 4-0 BUF

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 99 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 28 12 27 39 29 15 48.6% Cale Makar 26 8 28 36 19 22 - Mikko Rantanen 28 13 21 34 13 16 50.6% Valeri Nichushkin 26 10 13 23 12 8 33.3% Devon Toews 28 4 11 15 19 19 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 95 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 25th in the league.

The Sabres have 84 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 30 goals during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players