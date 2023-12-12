The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils versus the Ole Miss Rebels is one of many solid options on the Tuesday college basketball slate.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Albany Great Danes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: SEFCU Arena
  • Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Albany

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. NJIT Highlanders

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. NJIT

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss

  • TV: SEC Network +

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Demons vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum
  • Location: Monroe, Louisiana

How to Watch Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe

McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch McNeese vs. LSU

  • TV: SEC Network +

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.