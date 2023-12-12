Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Weld County, Colorado today, we've got what you need.
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frontier Academy at Union Colony Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
