The Golden State Warriors (10-12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 115 - Warriors 114

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 1.5)

Warriors (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.8)

Suns (-0.8) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

The Suns have had more success against the spread than the Warriors this year, recording an ATS record of 10-12-0, as opposed to the 9-13-0 record of the Warriors.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Golden State and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 54.5% of the time this season (12 out of 22). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (14 out of 22).

The Suns have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Warriors have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Suns Performance Insights

With 115.1 points per game on offense, the Suns rank 12th in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 113 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

Phoenix ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.5 rebounds per game. It ranks 18th in the league by grabbing 43.9 boards per contest.

This season, the Suns rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.

Phoenix is committing 14.3 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).

The Suns are making 12.3 threes per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.5% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Warriors Performance Insights

With 115.5 points scored per game and 115.1 points allowed, the Warriors are 11th in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.

In 2023-24, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game) and 17th in rebounds allowed (44).

This season the Warriors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 27.7 per game.

Golden State is the fourth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (15.4) and 22nd in turnovers forced (12.4).

Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.7). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.