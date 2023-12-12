Top Suns vs. Warriors Players to Watch - December 12
Tuesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Phoenix Suns (12-10) and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Jusuf Nurkic as a player to watch.
How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns' Last Game
On Friday, in their most recent game, the Suns lost to the Kings 114-106. With 28 points, Devin Booker was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|28
|7
|7
|1
|0
|2
|Eric Gordon
|19
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Jusuf Nurkic
|15
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
Warriors' Last Game
On Friday, in their most recent game, the Warriors fell to the Thunder 138-136 in OT. With 34 points, Stephen Curry was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|34
|6
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Jonathan Kuminga
|24
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Klay Thompson
|22
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
Suns Players to Watch
- Nurkic's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 3.8 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.
- Booker puts up 27.4 points, 6.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon averages 14.6 points, 2.1 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
- Drew Eubanks averages 6.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 1 block.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry averages 29.4 points, 5.1 boards and 4.4 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 5.1 triples per game (first in NBA).
- Klay Thompson contributes with 15.8 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists.
- Dario Saric provides the Warriors 10.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- The Warriors get 8.6 points, 3.6 boards and 7.2 assists per game from Chris Paul.
- Kevon Looney averages 5.7 points, 8.4 boards and 2.6 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|25
|5
|4.5
|0.3
|0.2
|4
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|23.8
|5.9
|6.4
|0.9
|0.6
|1.4
|Klay Thompson
|GS
|17.1
|4.3
|2.4
|0.4
|0.6
|3.2
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|22
|3.7
|4.7
|0.5
|1
|1.8
|Dario Saric
|GS
|12.6
|5.6
|2.9
|0.9
|0.1
|1.9
|Jusuf Nurkic
|PHO
|14.1
|9.6
|3
|0.8
|1.7
|0.7
