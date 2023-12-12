The Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) are double-digit, 15-point favorites against the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is 141.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seton Hall -15 141

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seton Hall vs Monmouth Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have only covered the spread twice in nine opportunities this season.

Seton Hall has been at least a -1418 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 93.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Monmouth's ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

The Hawks have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +850.

Monmouth has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141 % of Games Over 141 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 3 33.3% 74.3 147.3 68.3 143.1 139.4 Monmouth 4 44.4% 73.0 147.3 74.8 143.1 145.6

Additional Seton Hall vs Monmouth Insights & Trends

The Pirates score 74.3 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 74.8 the Hawks give up.

Seton Hall has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 74.8 points.

The Hawks score only 4.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (68.3).

Monmouth has put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 2-6-1 2-2-1 4-5-0 Monmouth 7-2-0 0-0 4-4-1

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Monmouth 9-6 Home Record 3-10 6-7 Away Record 3-15 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

