The Monmouth Hawks (5-4) take on the Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Prudential Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pirates have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
  • In games Seton Hall shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Pirates are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 276th.
  • The Pirates score only 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Hawks give up (74.8).
  • Seton Hall is 3-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Stats Insights

  • The Hawks have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
  • Monmouth has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 33rd.
  • The Hawks put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (68.3).
  • Monmouth is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seton Hall averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last year, ceding 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in away games.
  • Seton Hall made 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged in away games (5.9 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Monmouth scored 61.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
  • The Hawks allowed fewer points at home (73.0 per game) than away (77.2) last season.
  • Monmouth made fewer 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than away (4.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.6%) than away (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 Rutgers L 70-63 Prudential Center
12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center
12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center
12/20/2023 UConn - Prudential Center

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-61 Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Cornell L 91-87 Newman Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Illinois W 74-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/12/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/16/2023 Rider - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/21/2023 Manhattan - OceanFirst Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.