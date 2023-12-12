Tuesday's game that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) against the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Prudential Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Seton Hall, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 12.

According to our computer prediction, Monmouth projects to cover the 14-point spread in its matchup against Seton Hall. The over/under is listed at 141, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Line: Seton Hall -14

Seton Hall -14 Point Total: 141

141 Moneyline (To Win): Seton Hall -1370, Monmouth +825

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 77, Monmouth 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Seton Hall vs. Monmouth

Pick ATS: Monmouth (+14)



Monmouth (+14) Pick OU: Over (141)



Seton Hall has gone 2-6-1 against the spread, while Monmouth's ATS record this season is 7-2-0. A total of four out of the Pirates' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Hawks' games have gone over. The teams score 147.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball and are giving up 68.3 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

The 38.1 rebounds per game Seton Hall averages rank 113th in college basketball, and are 6.0 more than the 32.1 its opponents pull down per outing.

Seton Hall hits 5.3 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball) at a 29.3% rate (316th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Pirates rank 150th in college basketball with 96.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 159th in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Seton Hall wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.9 (104th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks are being outscored by 1.8 points per game, with a -16 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.0 points per game (228th in college basketball), and allow 74.8 per contest (266th in college basketball).

The 34.3 rebounds per game Monmouth accumulates rank 276th in the country, 1.8 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents record.

Monmouth knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.9 on average.

Monmouth forces 12.8 turnovers per game (126th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (193rd in college basketball).

