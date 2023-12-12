Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Pueblo County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rye High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis-Palmer High School at Pueblo South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
