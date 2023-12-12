Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otero County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST
In Otero County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Otero County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manitou Springs High School at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: La Junta, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
