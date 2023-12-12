Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Bulls on December 12, 2023
Player props are available for Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic, among others, when the Denver Nuggets visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -120)
|12.5 (Over: -118)
|9.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Jokic's 28.2 points per game average is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 12.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 more than Tuesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average of 7.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (6.5).
- Tuesday's assist over/under for Gordon (3.5) equals his season-long average.
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -110)
|9.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: +136)
|1.5 (Over: +154)
- Tuesday's prop bet for Vucevic is 17.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average of 10.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (9.5).
- Vucevic's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).
- Vucevic averages 0.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: -145)
|5.5 (Over: -128)
- The 22.6 points DeMar DeRozan has scored per game this season is 0.9 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (23.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game.
- DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
