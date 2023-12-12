Player props are available for Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic, among others, when the Denver Nuggets visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jokic's 28.2 points per game average is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 12.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 more than Tuesday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 7.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (6.5).

Tuesday's assist over/under for Gordon (3.5) equals his season-long average.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +136) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Tuesday's prop bet for Vucevic is 17.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 10.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (9.5).

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

Vucevic averages 0.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -145) 5.5 (Over: -128)

The 22.6 points DeMar DeRozan has scored per game this season is 0.9 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game.

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.