How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM MST
The Chicago Bulls (9-15) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) on December 12, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Bulls Prediction
|Nuggets vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- Denver is 12-3 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.
- The Nuggets score 114.3 points per game, just one more point than the 113.3 the Bulls allow.
- Denver is 9-2 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nuggets are posting 10.2 more points per game (120.2) than they are on the road (110).
- Denver is surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and in road games (111.1) this year.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, averaging 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.