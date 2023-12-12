The Chicago Bulls (9-15) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) on December 12, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

Denver is 12-3 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.

The Nuggets score 114.3 points per game, just one more point than the 113.3 the Bulls allow.

Denver is 9-2 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are posting 10.2 more points per game (120.2) than they are on the road (110).

Denver is surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and in road games (111.1) this year.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, averaging 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries